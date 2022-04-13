Health Care Partner Khaled J. Klele and associate Connor Breza will be speaking at a USI webinar on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:30 PM titled, "Taking the Surprise out of the No Surprises Act." Kay and Connor will discuss which payors and providers are subject to the No Surprises Act, the disclosure requirements imposed on providers and payors, including the qualifying payment requirement, the good faith estimate requirements, and some of the differences between the No Surprises Act and New Jersey's Out-of-Network Consumer Protection, Transparency, Cost Containment, and Accountability Act.

See USI webinar for more information.

