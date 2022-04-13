United States:
Health Care Attorneys Speak On No Surprises Act
13 April 2022
Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti
Health Care Partner Khaled J. Klele and associate Connor Breza will be speaking at a USI
webinar on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:30 PM
titled, "Taking the Surprise out of the No Surprises
Act." Kay and Connor will discuss which payors and
providers are subject to the No Surprises Act, the disclosure
requirements imposed on providers and payors, including the
qualifying payment requirement, the good faith estimate
requirements, and some of the differences between the No Surprises
Act and New Jersey's Out-of-Network Consumer Protection,
Transparency, Cost Containment, and Accountability Act.
See USI webinar for more information.
