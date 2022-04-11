Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in health care regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

This week, CMS announced that Medicare Part B beneficiaries will now be eligible for free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Read more about this action and other news below.

April 19, 2022: FDA announced a public meeting entitled, Medical Device User Fee Amendments. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed recommendations for the reauthorization of the Medical Device User Fee Amendments (MDUFA) for fiscal years (FYs) 2023 through 2027.

On April 5, 2022, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) held a hearing entitled, FDA User Fee Agreements: Advancing Medical Product Regulation and Innovation for the Benefit of Patients. Witnesses present included: Cartier Esham, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of Emerging Companies, Biotechnology Innovation Organization; David Gaugh, Senior Vice President, Sciences and Regulatory Affairs, Association for Accessible Medicines; Mark Leahey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Medical Device Manufacturers Association; and Liz Richardson, Director, Health Care Products Project, The Pew Charitable Trusts.

On April 5, 2022, the Senate Committee on Finance held a hearing entitled, The President's Fiscal Year 2023 Health and Human Services Budget. Witnesses present included: The Honorable Xavier Becerra, Secretary, HHS.

On April 1, 2022, HRSA announced the availability of $4.5 million for hiring, training, certifying, and compensating community-based doulas in areas with high rates of adverse maternal and infant health outcomes. This funding, provided through HRSA's Healthy Start Initiative, will increase the total number of Healthy Start doula programs from 25 to approximately 50 nationwide. HRSA's Healthy Start Initiative works to improve health before, during, and after pregnancy and reduce racial and ethnic disparities in rates of infant deaths and adverse maternal health outcomes. More information on this funding can be found here.

On April 4, 2022, HHS announced a new initiative in which more than 59 million Americans with Medicare Part B, including those enrolled in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan, now have access to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved, authorized, or cleared over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at no cost. People with Medicare can get up to eight tests per calendar month from participating pharmacies and health care providers for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency. More information on this initiative can be found here.

On April 5, 2022, the Biden Administration announced a proposed rule to address the Affordable Care Act (ACA) "family glitch," which has prevented family members from accessing federal subsidies to buy health insurance on the ACA health insurance marketplaces. The Department of Treasury's proposed rule would allow family members of employees with affordable self-coverage and unaffordable family coverage to qualify for premium tax credits to purchase health insurance on the ACA health insurance marketplaces. The proposed rule would expand coverage to an estimated 200,000 uninsured individuals and make health insurance more affordable for an additional 1 million individuals whose coverage would otherwise cost more than 10 percent of their household income. The White House released a fact sheet with additional information on the proposed rule, which can be found here. The full text of the proposed rule can be found here.

On April 6, 2022, HHS's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) released a Request for Information (RFI) seeking input from the public on two requirements of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act of 2009 (HITECH Act), as amended in 2021. The growing number of cybersecurity threats are a significant concern driving the need for enhanced safeguards of electronic protected health information (ePHI). HHS states that this RFI will enable OCR to consider ways to support the healthcare industry's implementation of recognized security practices. The RFI also will help OCR consider ways to share funds collected through enforcement with individuals who are harmed by violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) Rules. More information on the RFI can be found here.

On April 7, 2022, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final Medicare national coverage determination (NCD) that covers Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved monoclonal antibodies directed against amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) when furnished in accordance to the Coverage Criteria specified below under coverage with evidence development (CED) for patients who have a clinical diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD or mild AD dementia, both with confirmed presence of amyloid beta pathology consistent with AD. A fact sheet on the NCD can be found here. The full NCD can be found here.

