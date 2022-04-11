self

Medical Board Complaints – A Guide for Healthcare Providers

These days, filing complaints against medical professionals to the North Carolina Medical Board is about as easy as leaving a Google review. The result: significantly more complaints. In 2022 alone, our office has received an average of one request every day to help medical professionals navigate these complaints. So, what should healthcare providers do if they fall on the receiving end of one? In this episode, Lincoln Derr attorney Scott Addison explains the complaint process in detail and outlines the critical steps you need to take in response. The big takeaway: Never ignore a complaint, even those that may seem benign or baseless. "Most physicians will have some malpractice coverage, and your policy will likely give you access to attorneys who can help you navigate the med board system," Scott explains. "You're already paying for that service. Take advantage of it."

