United States:
Health Law Diagnosed — Key Takeaways From The 6th Annual Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Industry Summit
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Our 6th Annual Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Industry
Summit covered how the confluence of the rapid growth of
consumer-centered health care, the lingering effects of the
COVID-19 pandemic, a focus on equitable access to care, and the new
presidential administration are driving change across the industry.
Listen to our team discuss key takeaways from the weeklong summit
and how industry trends are impacting business practices.
Recordings of each session of the 6th Annual Pharmacy &
Pharmaceutical Industry Summit are available on the event website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
Surprise! The No Surprises Act Changes Again
Dinsmore & Shohl
The No Surprises Act (Act), which became effective Jan. 1, 2022, is the latest health care law passed with the best of intent: to create consumer protection from unexpected out-of-network medical bills and...
Is Hospital Care At Home Here To Stay?
Foley & Lardner
It has been almost two years since the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) first issued blanket waivers of certain hospital conditions of participation allowing