self

Our 6th Annual Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Industry Summit covered how the confluence of the rapid growth of consumer-centered health care, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a focus on equitable access to care, and the new presidential administration are driving change across the industry. Listen to our team discuss key takeaways from the weeklong summit and how industry trends are impacting business practices.

Recordings of each session of the 6th Annual Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Industry Summit are available on the event website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.