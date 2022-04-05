Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

Week in Review Highlight of the Week:

This week, President Biden released his FY 2023 budget request to Congress, including $127.3 billion for HHS. Read more about this action and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

Event Notices

April 25-26, 2022: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a public meeting of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences Board of Scientific Counselors. The agenda will include a meeting overview and Q & A session, as well as a poster session.

May 10, 2022: NIH announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Council on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The agenda will include presentations and other business of the Council.

NIH announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Council on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The agenda will include presentations and other business of the Council. May 12, 2022: AHRQ announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Council for Healthcare Research and Quality. The agenda will include discussions about AHRQ and the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research (PCOR) Trust Fund and AHRQ's role in conducting and supporting health services research, analysis and evaluations focused on understanding the effects of healthcare financing policies.

May 19-20, 2022: NIH announced a public meeting of the National Deafness and other Communication Disorders Advisory Council. The agenda will include staff reports on divisional, programmatical, and special activities.

II. Congressional Hearings

U.S. Senate

On March 30, 2022, the Senate Committee on Finance held a hearing entitled, Behavioral Health Care When Americans Need It: Ensuring Parity and Care Integration. Witnesses included John Dicken, Director, Health Care, United States Government Accountability Office; Andy Keller, Ph.D., President and CEO, Linda Perryman Evans Presidential Chair, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute; Anna Ratzliff, MD, Ph.D., Co-Director of the Advancing Integrated Mental Health Solutions (AIMS) Center and Professor; and Reginald D. Williams II, Vice President for International Health Policy and Practice Innovations, Commonwealth Fund.

On March 30, 2022, the Senate Committee on the Budget held a hearing entitled, The President's Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Proposal. Witnesses included the Honorable Shalanda D. Young, Director, Office of Management and Budget.

U.S. House of Representatives

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On March 28, 2022, HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) published a report entitled, FY 2023 Congressional Budget Justification. OIG's FY 2023 budget submission includes a total of $453.8 million to oversee HHS programs, including $112.8 million for oversight of HHS's Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) programs and $341 million for oversight of the Medicare and Medicaid programs, including Health Care Fraud and Abuse Control (HCFAC) Program activities and law enforcement activities coordinated with HHS and the Department of Justice.

On March 29, 2022, the Congressional Research Service (CRS) published a report entitled, Medicare and Budget Sequestration. This report begins with an overview of budget sequestration and Medicare before discussing how budget sequestration has been implemented across the different parts of the Medicare program.

On March 30, 2022, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report entitled, Mental Health Care: Consumers with Coverage Face Access Challenges. This report focuses on consumers who have coverage for mental health care and the challenges they encounter despite having that coverage. There have been longstanding concerns in the U.S. about the accessibility of mental health services for these consumers. Although approximately 91 percent of the U.S. population is covered by public or private health plans, having such coverage does not guarantee access to mental health services.

On March 30, 2022, GAO published a report entitled, Mental Health Care: Access Challenges for Covered Consumers and Relevant Federal Efforts. Based on stakeholders interviewed and research reviewed, GAO found that consumers with coverage for mental health care experience challenges finding in-network providers. For example, in-network providers may not be accepting new patients or there may be long wait times to see them. Such challenges could cause consumers to face higher health care costs, delays in receiving care, or difficulties in finding a provider close to home. Factors contributing to these challenges included low reimbursement rates for mental health services and inaccurate or out-of-date information on provider networks.

On March 31, 2022, GAO published a report entitled, Medicaid: CMS Should Assess Effect of Increased Telehealth Use on Beneficiaries' Quality of Care. GAO's analysis of CMS data in five selected states shows that the number and percentage of services delivered via telehealth and Medicaid beneficiaries receiving them increased exponentially at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. From March 2020 through February 2021, 32.5 million services were delivered via telehealth to about 4.9 million beneficiaries in the five states, compared with 2.1 million services to about 455,000 beneficiaries in the 12 months prior to the pandemic.

On March 31, 2022, HHS OIG published a report entitled, Medicare Part D and Beneficiaries Could Realize Significant Spending Reductions With Increased Biosimilar Use. OIG found that Medicare Part D and its beneficiaries could realize significant spending reductions if biosimilar use becomes more widespread, but the lack of biosimilar coverage on Part D formularies may limit increased utilization. OIG estimated that with increased use of biosimilars instead of reference products, Part D and beneficiary spending could have been considerably reduced in 2019. Specifically, Part D spending on biologics with available biosimilars could have decreased by $84 million, or 18 percent, if all biosimilars had been used as frequently as the most-used biosimilars. Additionally, beneficiaries' out-of-pocket costs for these drugs could have decreased by $1.8 million, or 12 percent.

On March 31, 2022, the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) published a report entitled, An Updated Policy Roadmap: Caring for Those with Complex Needs. BPC has issued more than a dozen reports with recommendations addressing complex care, some of which have been enacted into law or incorporated into regulations or other agency guidance. This report draws on recommendations from 12 previous reports to lay out a roadmap of policy solutions that Congress and federal agencies should still consider. This report presents the recommendations in two parts. Part I focuses on proposals that improve health and long-term services and supports for low-income individuals through the Medicaid program. Part II includes recommendations to provide support for middle- and higher-income individuals who may also face catastrophic long-term care costs, often causing them to exhaust their financial resources until they must rely on Medicaid.

IV. Other Health Policy News

On March 28, 2022, President Biden released his FY 2023 budget request, which included $127.3 billion for HHS. The budget reflects the Biden Administration's priorities, such as reinvesting in public health, and making major investments in areas like overdose prevention, mental health, maternal health, cancer, and HIV. It also advances equity through the work of the federal government and focuses on programs that serve people of color and other marginalized populations. The full budget request can be found here. HHS also released an accompanying FY 2023 budget in brief, which can be found here.

On March 30, 2022, HHS announced it is awarding $256.6 million in grant funding to support 76 grantees to deliver equitable, affordable, client-centered, and high-quality family planning services. These grants will restore access to Title X services nationwide and fill service gaps caused by more than a quarter of Title X providers withdrawing from the program over the past two and a half years in response to the previous administration's Title X rule. More information on this funding can be found here.

On March 31, 2022, HHS announced that CMS is announcing it will offer more than $110 million to expand access to home and community-based services (HCBS) through Medicaid's Money Follows the Person (MFP) program. First authorized in 2005, MFP has provided states with $4.06 billion to support people who choose to transition out of institutions and back into their homes and communities. The new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) makes individual awards of up to $5 million available for more than 20 states and territories not currently participating in MFP. These funds will support initial planning and implementation to get the state/territory programs off the ground, which would ensure more people with Medicaid can receive high-quality, cost-effective, person-centered services in a setting they choose. More information on this funding can be found here.

