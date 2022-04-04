self Health Care Beat · State Whistleblower Laws for Private Payors

This episode of Health Care Beat features, Jon Braunstein, a partner at Seyfarth focused on health care, insurance, commercial litigation, and investigations, and a Steering Committee member of the firm's Health Care, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals group. Jon joins host Adam Laughton to provide a comprehensive overview of state-specific whistleblower laws protecting private payors from false or fraudulent insurance and benefit claims.

