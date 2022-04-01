Podcast Series: On Her Shoulders

Hosted by the Winstead Women's Alliance

The Winstead Women's Alliance podcast series, "On Her Shoulders," led by Winstead Shareholder Corinne Smith is in honor of the inspiring women who have been working hard to ensure that the female voice is heard through their actions.

The second episode of Season 2, "Inspired Leadership," features Dr. Prathibha Varkey, President of Mayo Clinic Health Systems. Corinne and Prathibha discuss the inspiring work of caregivers and frontline workers during the ongoing pandemic.

Listen Here.

