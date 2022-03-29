ARTICLE

United States: Health Law Diagnosed — Transactions Part 2: The Role Of Health Regulatory Diligence And How To Prepare For A Sell-Side Transaction (Podcast)

Health regulatory diligence has the ability to make or break a deal. Listen to hear about our team's firsthand experience in the importance of conducting health regulatory diligence and best practices in preparing for a sell-side transaction.

