Governor Murphy recently signed Executive Order ("EO") No. 292, which terminated the COVID-19 public health emergency declared in EO No. 280 (and extended via EO No. 281) in response to the Omicron variant. The State of Emergency declared in EO No. 103 and continued in EO No. 280 will remain in place to ensure that the State continues to have necessary resources as COVID-19 is managed on an endemic level.

EO No. 292 does continue some of the EOs that were reinstated in EO No. 281.

As set forth in our prior Update, EO No. 281 reinstated EO Nos. 111, 112, and 207, except for the provision in EO No. 112 granting civil and criminal immunity related to the COVID-19 response. EO No. 281 also continued the effectiveness of EO Nos. 251, 252, 253, 264, and 271, as well as certain regulatory actions taken by the Executive branch departments and agencies in response to COVID-19, including various administrative orders, directives, and waivers.

Under EO No. 292, EO No. 251 and paragraphs 11 and 13 of EO No. 264 are rescinded, but the other EOs remain in full force and effect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.