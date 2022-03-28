Additional authors include HMA Principal Jennifer Podulka, Consultant Yamini Narayan and Research Associate Keyan Javadi.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced that our health system does not fully meet the needs of older adults and people with chronic conditions or disabilities. These populations faced higher rates of disease and mortality, disparities in vaccine access, and barriers to accessing essential services and providers.

Over the course of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE), a series of Medicare and Medicaid regulatory flexibilities were implemented to help ensure access to care for older adults and people with chronic conditions or disabilities by minimizing administrative, clinical and financial barriers to using services. As the temporary flexibilities will end upon or shortly after the end of the PHE, policymakers must decide whether and which temporary flexibilities should be made permanent because they advance person- and community-centered care and promote health equity beyond the PHE.

"Learning from COVID-19-Related Flexibilities: Moving Toward More Person-Centered Medicare and Medicaid Programs," an issue brief and companion policymaker playbook prepared by Manatt Health and HMA for The SCAN Foundation, provide a person-centered assessment framework to aid policymakers in making these complex decisions. The issue brief examines the benefits and risks of COVID-19 flexibilities, describes the person-centered assessment framework, and offers recommendations for flexibilities that should be considered for permanence if person- and community-centered care for older adults and people with chronic conditions or disabilities is the primary goal. The companion playbook is an actionable guide for using the person-centered assessment framework and describes potential authorities for making flexibilities permanent.

To access the issue brief and playbook, click here.

