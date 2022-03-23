Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

Event Notices

March 28-29, 2022: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a public meeting of the National Cancer Institute Board of Scientific Advisors. The agenda will include the Director's Report; RFA, RFP, and PAR Concept Reviews; and Scientific Presentations.

March 31, 2022: The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) announced a public meeting to discuss implementation of the Common Formats with software developers and other interested parties. This meeting is designed as an interactive forum where software developers can provide input on use of the formats. AHRQ especially requests participation by and input from those entities which have used AHRQ's technical specifications and implemented, or plan to implement, the Common Formats electronically.

April 6, 2022: The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced a public meeting of the Special Medical Advisory Group. The purpose of the Group is to advise the VA Secretary and the Under Secretary for Health on the care and treatment of Veterans, and other matters pertinent to the Veterans Health Administration. The agenda will include discussions on Center for Care and Payment Innovation, H.R. National Green Alert Act of 2021, reinventing training and research at VA facilities, and VA's quality of care priorities, national leadership role and the post-pandemic way ahead.

April 11, 2022: CDC announced a public meeting of the Board of Scientific Counselors, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (BSC, NCIPC). The agenda will include an update on the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Research Priorities; Older Adult Falls Research Priorities; the Diversity, Equity, Belonging, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEBIA) Strategic Plan; and Health Equity.

April 13, 2022: CDC announced a public meeting of the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Advisory Committee (CLIAC). The agenda will include agency updates from CDC, CMS, and FDA. In addition to the general updates, an update will be provided on the ongoing CLIAC workgroups. Presentations and CLIAC discussion will focus on the future of laboratory medicine, especially testing in nontraditional sites. There will be an extended public comment session focusing on anticipated changes in testing practices, personnel issues, and emerging technologies used in nontraditional testing sites.

April 13-14, 2022: NIH announced a public meeting of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee. The purpose of the IACC meeting is to discuss business, agency updates, and issues related to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) research and services activities.

April 20, 2022: CDC announced a public meeting of the Advisory Board on Radiation and Worker Health (ABRWH), Subcommittee for Dose Reconstruction Reviews (SDRR), National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The agenda will include discussions on the following dose reconstruction program quality management and assurance activities: Dose reconstruction cases under review from Set 30, possibly including cases involving the Hanford site and discussion of changes in SDRR selection criteria based on SC&A document, Summary Dose Reconstruction Information, dated December 20, 2021.

April 20, 2022: CDC announced a public meeting of the Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC), NIOSH. The agenda addresses the evolving national landscape for respiratory protection and occupational robotics research.

April 27, 2022: CDC announced a public meeting of the Advisory Board on Radiation and Worker Health (ABRWH), NIOSH. The agenda will include discussions on the following: NIOSH Program Update; Department of Labor Program Update; Department of Energy Program Update; Special Exposure Cohort (SEC) Petitions Update; Procedures Review Finalization/Document Approvals; Update on Review of SEC-00253 Petition Evaluation Report for Reduction Pilot Plant; Update on Review of SEC-00188 Sandia Petition Addendum 2; Subcommittee on Dose Reconstruction Reviews Update; and a Board Work Session.

April 27-28, 2022: CDC announced a public meeting of the CDC and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Advisory Committee on HIV, Viral Hepatitis and STD Prevention and Treatment (CHACHSPT). The agenda will include discussions on 1) Leveraging policy to advance HIV, STI, and viral hepatitis priorities; 2) Providing comprehensive STI services; 3) Syndemic approaches to HIV, viral hepatitis, and STI prevention; and 4) Self-testing and self-sample collection.

May 12, 2022: CDC announced a public meeting of the Lead Exposure and Prevention Advisory Committee (LEPAC). The agenda will include updates on the Flint Lead Registry and lead-related activities from LEPAC Members; information on lead exposure in Clarksburg, West Virginia; and discussions on the following: infrastructure initiatives related to lead; lead in air, soil, and blood; navigating multiple funding streams at the local level; and policy approaches to improve childhood blood lead testing rates.

May 18-19, 2022: NIH announced a public meeting of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) National Advisory Neurological Disorders and Stroke Council. The agenda will include a Report by the Director, NINDS; Report by the Director, Division of Extramural Activities; Administrative and Program Developments; and Overview of the NINDS Intramural Program.

NIH announced a public meeting of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) National Advisory Neurological Disorders and Stroke Council. The agenda will include a Report by the Director, NINDS; Report by the Director, Division of Extramural Activities; Administrative and Program Developments; and Overview of the NINDS Intramural Program. May 24-25, 2022: NIH announced a public meeting of the National Institute on Aging Board of Scientific Counselors. The agenda will include a Committee discussion, individual presentations, and laboratory overview.

II. Congressional Hearings

U.S. Senate

On March 15, 2022, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) held an execution session to markup S. 3799, the Prepare for and Respond to Existing Viruses, Emerging New Threats, and Pandemics Act (PREVENT Pandemics Act). Following member discussion, the Committee voted in favor of eight amendments to S. 3799. S. 3799, as amended, was ordered favorably reported to the Senate.

On March 16, 2022, the Senate Committee on Finance held a hearing entitled, Prescription Drug Price Inflation: An Urgent Need to Lower Drug Prices in Medicare. Witnesses present included: Rena M. Conti, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department Of Markets, Public Policy And Law, Questrom School Of Business, Boston University; Douglas Holtz-Eakin, Ph.D., President, American Action Forum; Stephen Ezell, Vice President, Global Innovation Policy, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation; and Steffany Stern, M.P.P., Vice President, Advocacy, National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

U.S. House of Representatives

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On March 15, 2022, HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) published a report entitled, At A Glance: Medicaid Fraud Control Units Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report. Medicaid Fraud Control Units (MFCUs) investigate and prosecute Medicaid provider fraud and patient abuse or neglect. OIG is the designated Federal agency that oversees and annually approves Federal funding for MFCUs through a recertification process. For this report, OIG analyzed the annual statistical data on case outcomes—such as convictions, civil settlements and judgments, and recoveries—that the 53 MFCUs submitted for fiscal year 2021.

On March 15, 2022, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report entitled, Trends Affecting Government and Society. GAO publishes a strategic plan every 4 years to guide its work as GAO helps lawmakers oversee federal operations. The latest plan includes 12 papers on trends that will likely affect government and society in the next 5 to 15 years—including science and technology in an innovation economy, global supply chains, racial and ethnic disparities, and national security threats. The strategic plan also includes GAO's key efforts (near-term priorities for informing Congress on important issues).

On March 17, 2022, HHS OIG published a report entitled, Telehealth Was Critical for Providing Services to Medicare Beneficiaries During the First Year of the COVID-19 Pandemic. This data brief provides insight into the use of telehealth in both Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from March 2020 through February 2021. It is a companion to a report that examines the characteristics of beneficiaries who used telehealth during the pandemic. Another report in this series identifies program integrity concerns related to telehealth during the pandemic. Understanding the use of telehealth during the first year of the pandemic can shed light on how the temporary expansion of telehealth affected where and how beneficiaries accessed their health care. This information can help CMS, Congress, and other stakeholders make decisions about how telehealth can be best used to meet the needs of beneficiaries in the future.

On March 17, 2022, GAO published a report entitled, Emergency Relief Funds: Significant Improvements Are Needed to Ensure Transparency and Accountability for COVID-19 and Beyond. When reviewing the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, GAO found that agencies had significant shortcomings in their application of fundamental internal controls and financial and fraud risk management practices. Such shortcomings—stemming in part from the need to distribute funds quickly—were exacerbated by existing financial management weaknesses. As a result, billions of dollars were at risk for improper payments, including those from fraud, providing limited assurance that programs effectively met their objectives. GAO identified actions Congress should take to improve monitoring of federal spending and ensure that, in future emergencies, agencies can act quickly with proper safeguards in place.

On March 17, 2022, Alston & Bird published the latest edition of Healthy Byte entitled, Re-Imagining Health: Live from HIMSS22 in Orlando. In this edition, Alston & Bird's Jane Lucas, Elinor Hiller, and Sean Sullivan review the major topics of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's 2022 conference, including interoperability, information blocking, telehealth reimbursement, and cybersecurity.

On March 18, 2022, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) published an issue brief entitled, Nursing Facility Staffing Shortages During the COVID-19 Pandemic. KFF's analysis presents the most recent national and state-level data on nursing facility-reported staff shortages and describes the Biden Administration's new policy initiatives to address staffing and other quality issues in nursing facilities. National staff shortage trend data spans from May 2020, the first month when nursing facilities were required to report COVID-19 facility data to the CDC, through February 27, 2022.

IV. Other Health Policy News

On March 14, 2022, HHS announced that a study published in the American Medical Association's journal JAMA Pediatrics exit disclaimer icon reports significant increases in the number of children diagnosed with mental health conditions. The study, conducted by HRSA, finds that between 2016 and 2020, the number of children ages 3-17 years diagnosed with anxiety grew by 29 percent and those with depression by 27 percent. The findings also suggest concerning changes in child and family well-being after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on this study can be found here.

On March 15, 2022, President Joe Biden signed into law H.R. 2471, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022. This bill provides full-year funding through September 30, 2022 for projects and activities of the Federal Government. More information on this action can be found here.

On March 15, 2022, HHS announced that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is announcing two grant programs totaling $25.6 million that will expand access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and prevent the misuse of prescription drugs. By reducing barriers to accessing the most effective, evidenced-based treatments, this funding reflects the priorities of HHS' Overdose Prevention Strategy, as well as its new initiative to strengthen the nation's mental health and crisis care systems. More information on this funding can be found here.

On March 17, 2022, the White House announced initial steps for the Biden Administration's reignited Cancer Moonshot. On February 2, 2022, President Biden reignited the Cancer Moonshot with renewed White House leadership and new ambitious goals: to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years, and improve the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer — and, by doing this and more, end cancer as people know it. On March 16, 2022, the President and First Lady Jill Biden joined a Cancer Cabinet meeting that included senior White House officials and leadership from across federal departments and agencies of the Biden-Harris Administration. The group further defined priorities for the Cancer Moonshot agenda for 2022 and beyond, with a focus on what the Cancer Cabinet agencies can accomplish through new programs and collaborations. More information on this announcement can be found here.

