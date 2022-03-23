On March 15, 2022, the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) announced that the Uninsured Program will stop accepting claims for COVID-19 testing and treatment on March 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET due to lack of sufficient funds. HRSA will stop accepting claims for COVID-19 vaccination on April 5, 2022 at 11:59 PM.

The HRSA Uninsured Program was funded by COVID-19 related legislation (including the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA); the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act; the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act; and the American Rescue Plan of 2021) and provides reimbursement for health care providers who render COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccine services to uninsured individuals.

In a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document (titled HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program Shutdown FAQs), HRSA stated that any claims for testing and treatment submitted to the claims portal after March 22, 2022, and after April 5, 2022 for COVID-19 vaccination, will not be adjudicated for payment. All claims submitted prior to the deadline will be adjudicated and paid subject to their eligibility and availability of funds.

HRSA lists several resources for uninsured individuals who need COVID-19 services, including enrollment with Medicaid or the Healthcare marketplace, COVIDtests.gov, and HRSA's "Find a Health Center" resource. Importantly, the FAQ document states that pursuant to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Vaccination Program requirements, participating providers must continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines at no out-of-pocket costs to recipients.

HRSA has paid approximately $18,784,822,233 in claims for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination since the Uninsured Program's inception, and the Program has proven to be a critical resource for ensuring access to COVID-19 services for uninsured individuals.

