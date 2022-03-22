ARTICLE

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary Health Care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

On this episode of Health Care Beat, Adam Young, a partner in Seyfarth's Labor & Employment department and member of the firm's Workplace Safety & Environmental practice, joins host Adam Laughton to update listeners on the current status of COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the United States, and key considerations for health care organizations to remain compliant and in step with federal guidance.

