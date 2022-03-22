On Tuesday March 15th, President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 ("CAA"). Included in the CAA is a provision that temporarily allows high deductible health plans ("HDHPs") to provide telemedicine services without a deductible from April 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. This provision was originally enacted as part of the CARES Act, but expired on December 31, 2021.

HDHPs that want to provide telemedicine services without a deductible (or with a lower deductible) should be amended to address such coverage. Plan participants should also be informed of the changes.

