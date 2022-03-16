FDA and EMA both approve additional biosimilar versions of Humira® (adalimumab).

FDA also approves its third biosimilar version of Neupogen® (filgrastim).

EMA has not approved any new biosimilars in 2022, but has recommended approval of teriparatide biosimilar Sondelbay and the pegfilgrastim biosimilar Stimufend.

As pharmaceutical drug costs attract increasing media attention and political scrutiny, a growing number of biosimilar drugs are set to enter the U.S. and European markets in the coming years. Global sales for the top ten branded biologic drugs totaled approximately $85 billion in 20201. In a September 2020 report, the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science estimated biosimilar sales totaling $80 billion over the next five years compared to $14 billion during the previous five years (2015-2019), and that the availability and use of biosimilar medicines would reduce U.S. drug costs by $100 billion through 2024. In a January 2022 report, IQVIA updated global estimates showing estimated biosimilar sales of about $40 billion in 2025 and $75 billion in 2030.

In the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research's (CDER) annual report, the FDA highlighted the three biosimilar approvals in 2020 under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) of 2009, which was "designed to create competition, increase patient access, and potentially reduce cost of important therapies." The FDA's Biosimilars Action Plan, unveiled in 2018, has been designed to aid the development of a market for biosimilars in order to increase competition for biologic drugs, which make up 40% of U.S. pharmaceutical spending. Competition in the heavily regulated marketplace for these blockbuster therapeutics is expected to substantially impact the pharmaceutical industry and national health systems. To date, the U.S. has considerably lagged behind Europe's expansion of biosimilar drug options.

Since 2005, the biosimilar regulatory framework in Europe has been implemented through the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) under the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The CHMP provides initial assessments for marketing authorization of new medicines that are ultimately approved centrally by the EMA. Since Sandoz's somatotropin biosimilar, Omnitrope®, was first authorized on April 12, 2006, an additional 83 applications have been approved in Europe. Fourteen of the authorizations have been withdrawn post-approval (Table 1).

The U.S. did not implement a regulatory framework for biosimilar evaluation until after enactment of the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) of 2009. Given that the first U.S. biosimilar drug was approved almost a decade after the first in Europe, the number of authorized biosimilar drugs in Europe far exceeds the number of biosimilars approved in the United States. Sandoz's filgrastim biosimilar, Zarxio®, received the first U.S. approval in 2015, whereas nine filgrastim biosimilars have been approved in Europe dating back to multiple authorizations in 2008. Zarxio® (in the U.S.) and Zarzio® (in Europe) are biosimilar to the reference product Neupogen® marketed by Amgen and originally licensed in 1991. Subsequent to Zarxio®'s approval, 33 other biosimilar drugs have gained U.S. approval to date including two interchangeable products (Table 2)

As illustrated in the following graph, while the EU's significant head start led to an imbalance in the number of biosimilar drugs available in the respective markets, the EU's relatively higher rate of approvals in recent years has widened its lead over the United States, although the U.S. FDA reversed that trend in 2019 with ten approvals. Through 2021 and thus far in 2022, relatively fewer biosimilars have been approved by both FDA and EMA than in prior years. Given the increasing competition between biosimilar manufacturers in Europe, four EMA-authorized biosimilar products were withdrawn in 2021.

A recent study of U.S. biosimilar approvals found that most comparative efficacy trials conducted to obtain FDA approval for a biosimilar had a tendency to be larger, longer, and more costly than clinical trials required for originator products. Moreover, the FDA requires animal studies whereas the EMA does not require animal studies to approve a biologic product. Further, given the difficult patent litigation and competitive landscapes, there appear to be fewer biosimilar BLAs than in 2017-2019, and launches of FDA-approved adalimumab and rituximab biosimilars are delayed due to settlements of patent litigations. Thus, in addition to the patent litigation landscape, there are regulatory hurdles and costs faced by biosimilar applicants that deter or delay biosimilar products from reaching the U.S. market.

Currently, fourteen biosimilar applications are under review by the EMA for marketing authorization (Table 3). As an increasing number of patents expire on blockbuster biologic drugs, the number of abbreviated biologics license applications is also increasing. Biosimilars for more than 28 different original biologics are currently navigating biosimilar pathways or are in late stage development in the U.S. (Table 4).

On December 20, 2021, the FDA approved Coherus' adalimumab YusimryTM biosimilar. "YUSIMRY represents an enormous commercial opportunity for Coherus as we continue our mission of increasing patient access to important biologic medicines while at the same time lowering the cost of care," said Paul Reider, Chief Commercial Officer of Coherus. "Humira is the top-selling drug in the U.S. with 2020 net sales exceeding $16 billion, and demand is high across the healthcare ecosystem for a less expensive Humira biosimilar. We will deliver a compelling value proposition to all stakeholders and look forward to launching YUSIMRY in 2023." On February 28, 2022, the FDA approved Amneal and Kashiv's filgrastim ReleukoTM biosimilar. "The U.S. approval of our first biosimilar is a very significant milestone for Amneal. Biosimilars represent the next wave of providing access to affordable medicines in the U.S. We are building a global biosimilars business by leveraging partner assets to start and then leveraging our own key capabilities over time. Our goal is to become a meaningful long-term player in biosimilars," said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Table 1. European Medicines Agency List of Approved Biosimilar Drugs (updated March 13, 2022).

Biosimilar Proprietary Name Drug Product Owner Status? Authorization Date Abasaglar

(previously Abasria) Insulin Glargine Eli Lilly Regional

Operations GmbH Authorized 9/9/2014 Abevmy Bevacizumab Mylan IRE Healthcare Limited Authorized 4/21/2021 Abseamed Epoetin Alfa Medice Arzneimittel Pütter GmbH & Co. Kg Authorized 8/28/2007 Accofil Filgrastim Accord Healthcare Ltd Authorized 9/18/2014 Admelog Insulin lispro Sanofi Authorized 5/19/2017 Alpheon Recombinant Human

Interferon Alfa-2a Biopartners GmbH Refused – Alymsys Bevacizumab Mabxience Research SL Authorized 3/26/2021 Amgevita Adalimumab Amgen Europe Authorized 3/22/2017 Amsparity Adalimumab Pfizer Europe MA EEIG Authorized 2/13/2020 Aybintio Bevacizumab Samsung Bioepis NL B.V. Authorized 8/20/2020 Bemfola Follitropin Alfa Gedeon Richter Plc. Authorized 3/27/2014 Benepali Etanercept Samsung Bioepis

Uk Limited (Sbuk) Authorized 1/14/2016 Binocrit Epoetin Alfa Sandoz GmbH Authorized 8/28/2007 Biograstim Filgrastim Abz-Pharma GmbH Withdrawn 9/15/2008 Blitzima Rituximab Celltrion Authorized 7/13/2017 Byooviz Ranibizumab Samsung Bioepis Authorized 8/18/2021 Cyltezo Adalimumab Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Authorized Withdrawn 11/10/2017 1/15/2019 Epoetin Alfa Hexal Epoetin Alfa Hexal Ag Authorized 8/28/2007 Equidacent Bevacizumab Centus Biotherapeutics Europe Limited Authorized Withdrawn 9/25/2020 10/11/2021 Erelzi Etanercept Sandoz GmbH Authorized 6/23/2017 Filgrastim Hexal Filgrastim Hexal Ag Authorized 6/2/2009 Filgrastim ratiopharm Filgrastim Ratiopharm GmbH Withdrawn 9/15/2008 Flixabi Infliximab Samsung Bioepis

Uk Limited (SBUK) Authorized 5/26/2016 Fulphila Pegfilgrastim Mylan S.A.S. Authorized 11/20/2018 Grastofil Filgrastim Apotex Europe Bv Authorized 10/18/2013 Grasustek Pegfilgrastim Juta Pharma GmbH Authorized 4/26/2019 Halimatoz Adalimumab Sandoz GmbH Authorized Withdrawn 7/26/2018 12/18/2020 Hefiya Adalimumab Sandoz GmbH Authorized 7/26/2018 Herzuma Trastuzumab Celltrion Healthcare Hungary Kft. Authorized 2/9/2018 Hukyndra Adalimumab Stada Arzneimittel AG Authorized 11/15/2021 Hulio Adalimumab Mylan S.A.S. Authorized 9/19/2018 Hyrimoz Adalimumab Sandoz GmbH Authorized 7/26/2018 Idacio Adalimumab Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH Authorized 4/2/2019 Imraldi Adalimumab Samsung Bioepis UK Limited (SBUK) Authorized 8/24/2017 Inflectra Infliximab Hospira Uk Limited Authorized 9/10/2013 Inhixa Enoxaparin Sodium Techdow Europe Ab Authorized 9/15/2016 Insulin aspart Sanofi Insulin aspartate Sanofi-Aventis groupe Authorized 7/26/2020 Kanjinti Trastuzumab Amgen/Allergan Authorized 5/16/2018 Kirsty (previously Kixelle) Insulin aspart Mylan Authorized 2/8/2021 Kromeya Adalimumab Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH Authorized Withdrawn 4/2/2019 12/17/2019 Lextemy Bevacizumab Mylan IRE Healthcare Limited Authorized Withdrawn 4/21/2021 6/21/2021 Libmyris Adalimumab Stada Arzneimittel AG Authorized 11/12/2021 Livogiva Teriparatide Theramex Ireland Limited Authorized 8/27/2020 Lusduna Insulin Glargine Merck Sharp &

Dohme Limited Authorized Withdrawn 4/1/2017 10/29/2018 Lyumjev Insulin lispro Eli Lilly Nederland B.V. Authorized 3/24/2020 Movymia Teriparatide Stada Arzneimittel Ag Authorized 1/11/2017 Mvasi Bevacizumab Amgen Europe B.V. Authorized 1/15/2018 Nepexto Etanercept Mylan and Lupin Authorized 6/4/2020 Nivestim Filgrastim Hospira Uk Ltd Authorized 6/8/2010 Nyvepria Pegfilgrastim Pfizer Europe MA EEIG Authorized 11/19/2020 Ogivri Trastuzumab Viatris Authorized 12/12/2018 Omnitrope Somatropin Sandoz GmbH Authorized 4/12/2006 Onbevzi Bevacizumab Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. Authorized 1/13/2021 Ontruzant Trastuzumab Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. Authorized 11/17/2017 Ovaleap Follitropin Alfa Teva Pharma B.V. Authorized 9/27/2013 Oyavas Bevacizumab STADA Arzneimittel AG Authorized 3/26/2021 Pegfilgrastim Mundipharma (Cegfila) Pegfilgrastim Mundipharma Biologics S.L. Authorized 12/19/2019 Pelgraz Pegfilgrastim Accord Healthcare Limited Authorized 9/25/2018 Pelmeg Pegfilgrastim Cinfa Biotech S.L. Authorized 11/20/2018 Qutavina Teriparatide EuroGenerics Holdings BV Authorized Withdrawn 8/31/2020 11/26/2020 Ratiograstim Filgrastim Ratiopharm GmbH Authorized 9/15/2008 Remsima Infliximab Celltrion Healthcare

Hungary Kft. Authorized 9/10/2013 Retacrit Epoetin Zeta Hospira Uk Limited Authorized 12/18/2007 Ritemvia Rituximab Celltrion Authorized Withdrawn 7/13/2017 6/21/2021 Rituzena (previously Tuxella) Rituximab Celltrion Authorized Withdrawn 7/13/2017 April 12, 2019 Rixathon Rituximab Sandoz GmbH Authorized 6/15/2017 Riximyo Rituximab Sandoz GmbH Authorized 6/15/2017 Ruxience Rituximab Pfizer Europe MA EEIG Authorized 4/1/2020 Semglee Insulin glargine Mylan S.A.S. Authorized 3/27/2018 Silapo Epoetin Zeta Stada Arzneimittel Ag Authorized 12/18/2007 Solumarv Insulin Human Marvel Lifesciences Ltd Refused – Solymbic Adalimumab Amgen Europe Authorized Withdrawn 3/22/2017 6/15/2018 Terrosa Teriparatide Gedeon Richter Plc. Authorized 1/4/2017 Tevagrastim Filgrastim Teva GmbH Authorized 9/15/2008 Thorinane Enoxaparin Sodium Pharmathen S.A. Authorized 9/15/2016 Trazimera Trastuzumab Pfizer Authorized 7/26/2018 Truxima Rituximab Celltrion Healthcare

Hungary Kft. Authorized 2/17/2017 Udenyca Pegfilgrastim Coherus/ERA Consulting GmbH Authorized Withdrawn 9/25/2018 2/4/2021 Yuflyma Adalimumab Celltrion Healthcare

Hungary Kft. Authorized 2/11/2021 Valtropin Somatropin Biopartners GmbH Withdrawn 4/24/2006 Zarzio Filgrastim Sandoz GmbH Authorized 2/6/2009 Zercepac Trastuzumab Accord Healthcare S.L.U. Authorized 7/28/2020 Zessly Infliximab Sandoz GmbH Authorized 5/18/2018 Ziextenzo Pegfilgrastim Sandoz GmbH Authorized 11/22/2018 Zirabev Bevacizumab Pfizer Authorized 2/14/2019

Table 2. U.S. Food and Drug Administration List of Approved Biosimilar Drugs.

No. Drug Product Company Reference Product and Sponsor Marketing Status FDA Approval Date 34 Releuko (filgrastim-ayow) Kashiv Biosciences & Amneal Pharmaceuticals Amgen Neupogen® Not Available 2/28/2022 33 YusimryTM (adalimumab-aqvh) Coherus AbbVie Humira® Not Available 12/20/2021 32 RezvoglarTM (insulin glargine-aglr) Eli Lilly Sanofi Lantus® Not Available 12/20/2021 31 ByoovizTM (ranibizumab-nuna) Samsung Bioepis and Biogen Genentech Lucentis® Not Available Launch Delayed to June 2022 9/17/2021 30 SemgleeTM (insulin glargine-yfqn) INTERCHANGEABLE Viatris and Biocon Biologics Sanofi Lantus® Launched November 2021 7/28/2021 29 RiabniTM (rituximab-arrx) Amgen Biogen and Genentech Rituxan® Launched January 2021 12/17/2020 28 HulioTM (adalimumab-fkjp) Mylan AbbVie Humira® Not available Launch Delayed to 2023 7/6/2020 27 NyvepriaTM (pegfilgrastim-apgf) Pfizer Amgen Neulasta® Launched January 2021 6/10/2020 26 AvsolaTM (infliximab-axxq) Amgen Janssen Remicade® Launched July 2020 12/6/2019 25 AbriladaTM (adalimumab-afzb) Pfizer AbbVie Humira® Not available Launch Delayed to 2023 11/15/2019 24 ZiextenzoTM (pegfilgrastim-bmez) Sandoz Amgen Neulasta® Launched November 2019 11/4/2019 23 HadlimaTM (adalimumab-bwwd) Samsung Bioepis AbbVie Humira® Not available Launch Delayed to 2023 7/23/2019 22 RuxienceTM (rituximab-pvvr) Pfizer Biogen and Genentech Rituxan® Launched January 2020 7/23/2019 21 ZirabevTM (bevacizumab-bvzr) Pfizer Genentech/Roche Avastin® Launched December 2019 6/28/2019 20 KanjintiTM (trastuzumab-anns) Amgen Roche/Genentech Herceptin® Launched July 2019 6/13/2019 19 EticovoTM (etanercept-ykro) Samsung Bioepis Amgen Enbrel® Not available 4/25/2019 18 TrazimeraTM (trastuzumab-qyyp) Pfizer Roche/Genentech Herceptin® Launched February 2020 3/11/2019 17 OntruzantT (trastuzumab-dttb) Samsung Bioepis Roche/Genentech Herceptin® Launched April 2020 1/18/2019 16 HerzumaT (trastuzumab-pkrb) Celltrion and Teva Roche/Genentech Herceptin® Launched March 2020 12/14/2018 15 TruximaT (rituximab-abbs) Celltrion and Teva Biogen and Genentech Rituxan® Launched November 2019 11/28/2018 14 UdenycaT (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) Coherus BioSciences Amgen Neulasta® Launched January 2019 11/2/2018 13 HyrimozT (adalimumab-adaz) Sandoz AbbVie Humira® Not available Launch Delayed to 2023 10/30/2018 12 NivestymTM (filgrastim-aafi) Pfizer Amgen Neupogen® Launched October 2018 7/20/2018 11 FulphilaTM (pegfilgrastim-jmdb) Mylan/Biocon Amgen Neulasta® Launched July 2018 6/4/2018 10 Retacrit® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Pfizer Janssen Procrit® Launched November 2018 5/15/2018 9 Ixifi® (infliximab-qbtx) Pfizer Janssen Remicade® Not Available 12/13/2017 8 Ogivri® (trastuzumab-dkst) Mylan/Biocon Roche/Genentech Herceptin® Launched December 2019 12/01/2017 7 MvasiTM (bevacizumab-awwb) Amgen Allergan Genentech/Roche Avastin® Launched July 2019 9/14/2017 6 CyltezoTM (adalimumab-adbm) INTERCHANGEABLE Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH AbbVie Humira® Not available Launch Delayed to July 2023 8/25/2017 5 Renflexis® (infliximab-abda) Samsung Bioepis Janssen Remicade® Launched July 2017 4/21/2017 4 Amjevita® (adalimumab-atto) Amgen AbbVie Humira® Not available Launch Delayed to Jan. 31, 2023 9/23/2016 3 Erelzi ® (etanercept-szzs) Sandoz Amgen Enbrel®

(etanercept) Not Available 8/30/2016 2 Inflectra® (infliximab-dyyb) Celltrion/Pfizer Janssen Remicade® Launched Nov. 2016 4/05/2016 1 Zarxio® (filgrastim-sndz) Sandoz Amgen Neupogen® Launched

Sept. 2015 03/06/2015

Table 3. European Medicines Agency List of Biosimilars Under Evaluation for Marketing Approval (Source: EMA list of applications for new human medicines compiled on March 8, 2022 and published on March 11, 2022).

Drug Product Reference Product Proprietary Name Reference Product Sponsor Number of Applications Bevacizumab Avastin® Genentech/Roche 2 Eptacog alfa NovoSeven® Novo Nordisk 1 Filgrastim 1 Pegfilgrastim Neulasta® Amgen 2 Ranibizumab Lucentis® Genentech 3 Teriparatide Forteo®/Forsteo® Eli Lilly 2 Trastuzumab Herceptin® Roche/Genentech 3

Table 4. Biologics having already expired or nearing primary patent expiry in the U.S. and biologics that have biosimilars in the regulatory pipeline.

Drug Product Primary U.S. Patent Expiry OnabotulinumtoxinA (Botox®) Primary patents long-expired, various use patents pending Insulin products (various) Primary patents long-expired Filgrastim (Neupogen®) 2013 Epoetin alfa (Epogen®) 2013 Pegfilgrastim (Neulasta®) 2015 Adalimumab (Humira®) 2016 Rituximab (Rituxan®) 2018 Cetuximab (Erbitux®) 2018 Omalizumab (Xolair®) 2018 Infliximab (Remicade®) 2018 Teriparatide (Forteo®) 2019 Bevacizumab (Avastin®) 2019 Trastuzumab (Herceptin®) 2019 Tocilizumab (Acetmra®) 2019 Abatacept (Orencia®) 2019 Ranibizumab (Lucentis®) 2020 Panitumumab (Vectibix®) 2020 Eculizumab (Soliris®) 2021 Aflibercept (Eylea®) 2023 Denosumab (Prolia® and Xgeva®) 2023 Ustekinumab (Stelara®) 2023 Certolizumab pegol (Cimzia®) 2024 Golimumab (Simponi®) 2024 Darbepoetin alfa (Aranesp®) 2024 Pertuzumab (Perjeta®) 2024 Ipilimumab (Yervoy®) 2025 Natalizumab (Tysabri®) 2027 Etanercept (Enbrel®) 2028

1. Based on sales reported by respective manufacturers (1. Humira—Abbvie ($20.39B), 2. Keytruda—Merck ($14.38B), 3. Eylea—Aflibercept ($8.36B), 4. Stelara—Johnson & Johnson ($7.94B), 5. Opdivo—Bristol-Myers-Squibb ($7.92B), 6. Enbrel—Pfizer/Amgen ($6.37B), 7. Avastin—Roche ($5.32B), 8. Trulicity—Eli Lilly ($5.07B), 9. Ocrevus—Roche ($4.61B), 10. Rituxan—Roche ($4.52B).

