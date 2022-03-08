Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

Week in Review Highlight of the Week:

This week, President Biden delivered the State of the Union, in which he highlighted his administration's response to COVID-19 and several health care initiatives. Read more about this event and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

Event Notices

March 30, 2022: HHS announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Committee on Seniors and Disasters (NACSD) and the National Advisory Committee on Individuals with Disabilities and Disasters (NACIDD). The NACSD and NACIDD evaluate issues and programs and provide findings, advice, and recommendations to the Secretary of HHS to support and enhance all-hazards public health and medical preparedness, response, and recovery. The NACSD provides focus on the unique needs of older adults, while the NACIDD focuses on helping HHS meet the needs of people with disabilities (PWD).

April 1, 2022: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a public meeting of the Office of the Director's NIH Clinical Center Research Hospital Board. The meeting agenda will include the following items: Clinical Center CEO Update, Clinical and Safety Performance Metrics, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update, and other Business of the Board.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a public meeting of the Office of the Director's NIH Clinical Center Research Hospital Board. The meeting agenda will include the following items: Clinical Center CEO Update, Clinical and Safety Performance Metrics, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update, and other Business of the Board. April 19, 2022: NIH announced a public meeting of the National Toxicology Program (NTP) Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC). The BSC, a federally chartered, external advisory group composed of scientists from the public and private sectors, will review and provide advice on programmatic activities.

II. Congressional Hearings

U.S. House of Representatives

On March 1, 2022, the House Committee on Education and Labor held a hearing entitled, Improving Retirement Security and Access to Mental Health Benefits. Witnesses present included: Ms. Amy Matsui, Director of Income Security and Senior Counsel, National Women's Law Center; Ms. Karen Handorf, Senior Counsel, Berger Montague; Mr. Andrew Biggs, Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute; and Mr. Aron Szapiro, Head of Retirement Studies and Public Policy, Morningstar, Inc. and Morningstar Investment Management LLC.

On March 2, 2022, the House Committee on Ways and Means held a hearing entitled, Substance Use, Suicide Risk, and the American Health System. Witnesses present included: Jonathan M. Metzl, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Sociology and Psychiatry and Director of the Department of Medicine, Health, and Society, at Vanderbilt University; Edwin C. Chapman, M.D., Private Practice Physician Specializing in Addiction Medicine; Regina LaBelle, J.D., Director of the Addiction and Public Policy Initiative at the O'Neill Institute; Marielle Reataza, M.D., M.S., Executive Director of the National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse; and Jessica Hulsey, Founder & CEO at the Addiction Policy Forum.

On March 2, 2022, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing entitled, Lessons from the Frontline: COVID-19's Impact on American Health Care. Witnesses present included: Megan Ranney, M.D., M.P.H, Emergency Physician, Rhode Island Hospital; Tawanda Austin, M.S.N., R.N., N.E.-B.C., Chief Nursing Officer, Emory University Hospital Midtown; Daniel Calac, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Indian Health Council, Inc.; Laura E. Riley, M.D., Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief, New York Presbyterian Hospital; and Lucy McBride, M.D., Internist, Private Practice.

U.S. Senate

On March 1, 2022, the Senate Committee on Finance held an executive session entitled, Open Executive Session to Consider the Nominations of Robert Michael Gordon to be an Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS); January Contreras to be Assistant Secretary for Family Support, HHS; and Rebecca E. Jones Gaston to be Commissioner on Children, Youth, and Families, HHS. All three nominations were favorably reported by the Committee.

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On March 2, 2022, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report entitled, Science & Tech Spotlight: Long COVID. The report discusses what is and isn't known about long COVID—new, returning, or ongoing health problems 4 or more weeks after an initial case of COVID-19.

On March 4, 2022, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) published an issue brief entitled, Medicaid Home & Community-Based Services: People Served and Spending During COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic brought new focus to the long-standing unmet need for home and community-based services (HCBS) among seniors and people with disabilities and direct care workforce shortages. This issue brief presents FY 2020 state-level data on the number of people receiving Medicaid HCBS and HCBS spending.

On March 4, 2022, KFF published an issue brief entitled, State Policy Choices About Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services Amid the Pandemic. This issue brief presents findings on key state policy choices about Medicaid HCBS in FY 2020.

On March 3, 2022, KFF published an issue brief entitled, Analysis of Recent National Trends in Medicaid and CHIP Enrollment. This issue brief looks at national and state-by-state Medicaid and CHIP enrollment data through September 2021.

IV. Other Health Policy News

