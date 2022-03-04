In this podcast episode, join our Labor Law Insiders as they discuss the unique vulnerabilities faced by the healthcare industry at this juncture of history, including the impact on bargaining and of expanded union organizing activities. Our Insiders also explore some actions that employers can take to reduce the possible conflicts between employees and management during this time of extraordinary challenge in the health care market. Tune in here: https://bit.ly/3HIYQC4

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.