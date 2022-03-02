For many healthcare employers, phase one and phase two COVID-19 vaccine deadlines are either here or quickly approaching. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), in an exercise of enforcement discretion, has begun monitoring covered CMS provider and supplier types for implementation of COVID-19 staff vaccination requirements in accordance with the COVID-19 Healthcare Staff Vaccination Interim Final Rule. Employers can review compliance and enforcement deadlines relating to plans and procedures for applicable staff vaccinations in CMS's external FAQ. Learn more about the deadlines here: https://bit.ly/35lC5H5

