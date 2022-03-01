Both the House and Senate will be in session this week.

The Senate will take up legislation that would implement changes at the U.S. Postal Service, as well as consideration of H.R. 3755, the Women's Health Protection Act of 2021, and the Affordable Insulin Now Act (S. 3700), a bill from Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) to cap insulin prices. The House is planning work on legislation expanding veterans' care and benefits.

Last week, President Biden announced he'll nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, who would serve as the first Black woman Justice if confirmed. Senate Democrats have begun taking steps to create a plan for her confirmation vote to happen by early April. The President is also expected to release the Administration's Fiscal Year 2023 budget sometime in the first half of March.

The White House will also continue increasing economic sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and key Russian officials after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began last week. Further, the White House told Congress it will need an estimated $6.4 billion in new funding to assist Ukraine, to support other eastern European nations dealing with the impacts, and to bolster the Pentagon. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE), chairman of the State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee, has indicated he believes that there is bipartisan support for a $10 billion emergency supplemental for Ukraine. These funds could be added to a broad government spending package that Congress is trying to finish before the latest iteration of the Continuing Resolution expires on March 11.

Administration

On Tuesday, President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress. Temporary fencing was reinstalled around the U.S. Capitol over the weekend and a contingent of National Guard troops has been deployed as security officials brace for protesting truckers to reach the Washington area, possibly coinciding with the State of the Union.

House Side

On Monday, the House will meet to consider multiple bills under suspension.

S. 321 – "Six Triple Eight" Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Moran – Financial Services), which would award the Congressional Gold Medal to members of the Women's Army Corps who were assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

– "Six Triple Eight" Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Moran – Financial Services), which would award the Congressional Gold Medal to members of the Women's Army Corps who were assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. S. 3706 – To provide for the application of certain provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 for fiscal year 2021 (Sen. Crapo – Agriculture). The bill would provide federal payments to support rural schools surrounded by federal land.

– To provide for the application of certain provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 for fiscal year 2021 (Sen. Crapo – Agriculture). The bill would provide federal payments to support rural schools surrounded by federal land. S. 854 – Methamphetamine Response Act of 2021 (Sen. Feinstein – Energy and Commerce), which would direct the Office of National Drug Control Policy to create an emerging threat response plan for methamphetamine.

– Methamphetamine Response Act of 2021 (Sen. Feinstein – Energy and Commerce), which would direct the Office of National Drug Control Policy to create an emerging threat response plan for methamphetamine. S. 1543 – STANDUP Act of 2021 (Sen. Hassan – Energy and Commerce). The bill would mandate state, local, and tribal educational agencies to implement school policies for student suicide awareness and prevention training in order to receive certain federal mental health funds.

– STANDUP Act of 2021 (Sen. Hassan – Energy and Commerce). The bill would mandate state, local, and tribal educational agencies to implement school policies for student suicide awareness and prevention training in order to receive certain federal mental health funds. S. 1662 – Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan–Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act (Sen. Lujan – Energy and Commerce)

– Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan–Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act (Sen. Lujan – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 2116 – CROWN Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Judiciary), which would make it illegal to exclude or discriminate against a person based on their hair texture or style, if it's commonly associated with a particular race or national origin.

– CROWN Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Judiciary), which would make it illegal to exclude or discriminate against a person based on their hair texture or style, if it's commonly associated with a particular race or national origin. H.R. 55 – Emmett Till Antilynching Act, as amended (Rep. Rush – Judiciary), which would designate lynching as a federal hate crime.

– Emmett Till Antilynching Act, as amended (Rep. Rush – Judiciary), which would designate lynching as a federal hate crime. H.R. 2142 – To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 170 Manhattan Avenue in Buffalo, New York, as the "Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building" (Rep. Brian Higgins – Oversight and Reform)

Tuesday – Thursday, the House will meet for legislative business.

Bills expected under a rule H.R. 3967 – Honoring Our PACT Act of 2021 (Rep. Takano – Veterans' Affairs), which would speed health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to burn pits and the resulting toxic substances during deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.



Senate Side

On Monday, the Senate will return from recess with Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) delivering President George Washington's farewell address. The chamber will then resume debate and vote on the motion to proceed to the Women's Health Protection Act of 2021 (H.R. 3755). The House-passed legislation would codify Roe v. Wade, although the measure is likely to be blocked by Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has also filed cloture on the motion to proceed to H.R. 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022, a package of House-approved U.S. Postal Service changes. The Senate is also expected to consider the Affordable Insulin Now Act (S. 3700), a bill from Senator Warnock to cap insulin prices. The upper chamber is also moving closer to considering a bipartisan bill to renew the Violence Against Women Act (S. 3623), which now has 11 Republican cosponsors.

