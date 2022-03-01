ARTICLE

United States: Healthcare And Life Sciences Antitrust – The Year In Review And A Look Ahead To What You Need To Know For 2022 (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

02.24.2022

Please join our experienced healthcare and life science panelists as we recap dramatic developments in antitrust and healthcare policy over the Biden Administration's first year and look ahead to what you need to know for 2022.

Ongoing Overhaul of the Federal Agencies' Approach to M&A and Merger Remedies

Increased Scrutiny of Provider Transactions

Developments around Private Equity in Healthcare and Life Sciences

Evolving Rules on Vertical Transactions and Arrangements

New Policies on Drug Pricing and Competition

Pending Legislation Targeting Antitrust in Healthcare

Our experienced panelists will share their insights and take your questions to prepare you for new antitrust challenges in 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.