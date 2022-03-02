Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast ·
Food + Personal Care Litigation and Regulatory Highlights – January 2022
Authors of the Ad Law Access blog post of the same title Kristi Wolff and Jaclyn Metzinger are joined by Joe Green to explore:
Prop 65
Notable Dishes From the Food Court
Food Filings Trends
Blog Posts
Food + Personal Care Litigation and Regulatory Highlights – January 2022 - www.adlawaccess.com/2022/02/article...s-january-2022/
The Prop 65 Pandemic: No Covid Slow-Down for Enforcement - www.kelleygreenlawblog.com/2022/02/the...nforcement/
