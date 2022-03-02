Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast ·

Food + Personal Care Litigation and Regulatory Highlights – January 2022

Authors of the Ad Law Access blog post of the same title Kristi Wolff and Jaclyn Metzinger are joined by Joe Green to explore:

Prop 65
Notable Dishes From the Food Court
Food Filings Trends

Blog Posts

Food + Personal Care Litigation and Regulatory Highlights – January 2022 - www.adlawaccess.com/2022/02/article...s-january-2022/

The Prop 65 Pandemic: No Covid Slow-Down for Enforcement -  www.kelleygreenlawblog.com/2022/02/the...nforcement/

