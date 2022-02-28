2 March 2022

Twitter Chat

8:00pm ET

Nathaniel Lacktman (@Lacktman), Chair of Foley & Lardner's national Telemedicine & Digital Health Industry Team, will host the #TelemedNow Twitter Chat on March 2, 2022 at 8:00pm EST.

The one-hour chat will focus on "Telemedicine Law & Startups 2022: What's in Store?" Moderated by Mr. Lacktman, the chat is hosted by www.telemed-now.org. Join the discussion, share ideas, and participate in shaping the future of healthcare through innovation and technology. Use #TelemedNow during the program.

Participants in the Twitter Chat will discuss the following questions:

How has venture capital changed the face of digital health, and what can we expect these next few years?

With clinician shortages, increased demand, and investors shifting from growth to profitability, how can telemedicine entrepreneurs prioritize patient needs?

What areas, specialties, or business models deserve more attention in telemedicine?

How should telemedicine providers prepare for when the Public Health Emergency waivers end?

If you could change one law in telemedicine, what would it be and why?

Wondering what is a Twitter Chat and how to participate? Don't fret; it's easy. Think of it as a live news feed with links, content and discussion on telemedicine law & startups. During the chat, you'll be able to crowdsource ideas and links to articles and resources on the topic, as well as connect with fresh voices and new people. You can tweet ideas and responses, or simply watch the discussion. No need to register, simply join the conversation by signing onto Twitter March 2, 2022 at 8:00pm EST and use the tag #TelemedNow.

