self Health Care Beat · The Current Regulatory Landscape of Medical Marijuana

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary Health Care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Medical marijuana is now legal in a growing number of states, with varying levels of control and regulation. On this episode of Health Care Beat, Stanley Jutkowitz, a senior counsel in Seyfarth's Corporate department and leader of the firm's Cannabis practice, joins host Adam Laughton to discuss these regulatory nuances and related considerations for hospitals and health care providers.

