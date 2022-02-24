ARTICLE

United States: A Conversation On Black Health And Wellness With Dr. Adia Gooden: Part One (Podcast)

In the first of a two-part podcast celebrating Black History Month, Littler associates Jason Byrd (New York) and Jo Gbujama (San Francisco) talk with licensed clinical psychologist and author, Dr. Adia Gooden, about the impact of systemic health inequity on Black Americans, and the importance of self-advocacy and being heard when it comes to resolving health issues.

