The United States is in the midst of a decades-long behavioral health crisis that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stakeholders across the health care system have committed to addressing this crisis; however, the long-standing shortage of behavioral health providers has limited timely access to treatment.

Behavioral health integration (BHI), or the integrated delivery of both behavioral and physical health care, is essential for reaching more individuals who need behavioral health treatment and solving the nation's growing behavioral health crisis. Experts agree that behavioral health is a core component of primary care; however, BHI adoption among primary care practices remains low due to persistent workforce, financial, information and cultural barriers.

In a new report, "Accelerating and Enhancing Behavioral Health Integration Through Digitally Enabled Care: Opportunities and Challenges," the American Medical Association and Manatt Health define the opportunities for incorporating technology to advance equitable access to integrated behavioral health care. The report proposes practical solutions that key industry stakeholders (i.e., physician practices and systems, health plans, employers, policymakers, and behavioral health companies) can pursue to address key gaps hindering the widespread adoption of BHI.

To read the full report, click here.

