ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

An integrated service line is a well-organized model that promotes care coordination among all the specialties required in order to treat patients in the specified cohort. This structure provides a more patient-centric approach while improving clinical outcomes and efficiencies, facilitating clinical research, and promoting the expansion and integration of high-margin clinical services in an increasingly competitive market.

In a new white paper titled "Service Line Development in Academic Health Systems," Manatt Health discusses the important role service lines play in an academic health system's (AHS) strategy, including their effectiveness in care coordination, their gating issues, and the critical governance, operational execution and funds flow mechanisms to be addressed during development. The paper also covers operational and financial aspects of implementing an integrated service line in an AHS and presents several case studies analyzing the successes and challenges of various AHSs that have instituted integrated service lines.

To download the full white paper, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.