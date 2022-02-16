To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On November 15, 2021, the Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS) announced it would reverse a policy issued in August
2020 prohibiting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from
requiring a premarket review of laboratory developed tests
(“LDTs”), including requiring Emergency Use
Authorizations for LDTs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
