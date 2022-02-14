ARTICLE

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary Health Care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

On this episode of Health Care Beat, Chris DeMeo, a partner in Seyfarth's Corporate department and member of the firm's Health Care group, provides listeners with a brief discussion of highlights in health law from the month of January. Focusing on fraud and abuse enforcement, Chris addresses the following topics: the Department of Justice's recent False Claims Act report, the guilty plea in the first COVID-19 Provider Relief Funds case, and a new framework for "Granston" dismissals.

