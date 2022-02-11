On February 1, 2022, Acting Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ Civil Division, Brian M. Boynton, announced that the Civil Division recovered over $5.6 billion in settlements and judgments under the False Claims Act ("FCA") for fiscal year 2021. This is the second largest annual total in FCA history and a significant increase from the $2.2 billion recovered during fiscal year 2020. Detailed statistics on FCA recoveries from 1986 through FY 2021 are available here.

A few observations on the latest statistics:

More than $5 billion of the total recovery (almost 90%) is attributable to cases involving fraud in the healthcare industry. This continues a trend from recent years of FCA recoveries being dominated by the healthcare and life sciences industries.

More than half of the healthcare-related recoveries in FY 2021 stemmed from the government's pursuit of opioid-related claims. DOJ also prioritized investigations related to the Medicare Advantage program and claims that plans and healthcare providers made patients appear sicker than they actually were.