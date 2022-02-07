self

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary Health Care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

The No Surprises Act, which went into effect on January 1, 2022, provides health care patients with federal protection from unexpected out-of-network medical bills. On this episode of Health Care Beat, Ben Conley, a partner in Seyfarth's Employee Benefits department and member of the firm's Health Care Reform team, joins host Adam Laughton to discuss the newly implemented legislation and specific challenges it presents to both health plans and providers.

