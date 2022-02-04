CMS finalized new RTM codes in the 2022 Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule for use by physicians and qualified health care professionals to monitor therapeutic (non-physiologic) data on patients' musculoskeletal and respiratory systems.

Sean Sullivan and Tania Khan discuss CMS's resolution of billing questions around RTM codes and how health care providers can use the new codes to provide better care to patients and open up new revenue streams in the process.

