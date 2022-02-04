- Nevada AG Aaron Ford and the U.S. DOJ reached a settlement with healthcare provider Lipshutz & Wills Medical Group, LLP d/b/a Monos Health ("Monos") to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Medicaid, Medicare, and Tricare for unnecessary urine drug tests in violation of federal and state false claims laws.
- According to the AG's office, the case, stemming from a whistleblower complaint, involves allegations that Monos knowingly defrauded Medicaid, Medicare, and Tricare by submitting false reimbursement claims because it performed definitive urine drug tests on the same day as performing presumptive urine drug tests without first assessing the individualized need for a definitive test. Monos also allegedly unnecessarily performed testing at higher rates when testing at a lower rate using a different billing code would have been sufficient.
- Under the terms of the settlement, Monos will pay approximately $2 million to settle the state and federal claims against it.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.