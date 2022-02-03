ARTICLE

In 2022, we see a continued trend of increased enforcement actions and large settlements arising out of False Claims Act investigations. The trend seems likely to continue as the OIG to focus on potential abuses related to COVID-19 relief and response and the significant increase in telehealth. Health care providers would be wise to take a good look at their compliance programs in the current climate.

