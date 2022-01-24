self

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary Health Care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Follow us on: iTunes | Google | Soundcloud | Spotify

On this episode of Health Care Beat, we wrap up our special series focused on Seyfarth's publication, The Future of Health Care in the US: What a Post-Pandemic Health Care System Could Look Like (Second Edition). Kristin McGurn, a partner in the firm's Labor & Employment department and co-chair of the Health Care, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals group, joins host Adam Laughton for a conversation about the chapter she co-authored on the transformative impact of the pandemic on employers and workers in the health care space.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.