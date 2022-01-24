United States:
What Is TEFCA And How Will It Advance Interoperability? (Video)
24 January 2022
Alston & Bird
The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information
Technology released the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common
Agreement (TEFCA), a critical step in facilitating nationwide data
exchange.
Elinor Hiller and JP Paluskiewicz discuss the nonbinding
principles under the Trusted Exchange Framework, the universal
floor for interoperability via the Common Agreement, how we got
here, and what to expect next.
