The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology released the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), a critical step in facilitating nationwide data exchange.

Elinor Hiller and JP Paluskiewicz discuss the nonbinding principles under the Trusted Exchange Framework, the universal floor for interoperability via the Common Agreement, how we got here, and what to expect next.

