Key Points

HHS-OIG recently issued an Advisory Opinion finding that proposed JV, if undertaken, could constitute prohibited remuneration under the AKS.

The scope of material the OIG may consider is limited. The OIG does not opine regarding the intent of the Requester and does not, and cannot under its rules, address defenses recognized under related laws like the FCA in which courts have construed the scope of the AKS.

If the parties to the arrangement do not have an intent to engage in wrongful conduct and all payments are made at fair market value, the parties to the JV should have dispositive defenses to any contention that they violated the AKS or FCA under multiple court decisions that the OIG did not, and cannot, consider.

On November 17, 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) issued Advisory Opinion 21-18 (the "Advisory Opinion" or "Opinion"). The OIG concluded that the proposed joint venture (JV) arrangement between a therapy services company and a company that owns skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), if undertaken, could generate prohibited remuneration under the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) "if the requisite intent were present."1 The OIG observed that its Opinion reflected its longstanding concern regarding JV arrangements, "especially where all or most of the business from the joint venture is derived from one of the joint venture investors."2

The OIG's Advisory Opinion is only binding on the Requester, and not other members of the public, and it offers little guidance to everyone else in structuring JVs.3 Under the AKS, two critical elements are whether "remuneration"—that is, some amount other than fair market value—was paid and whether the party "knowingly and willfully" engages in wrongful conduct.4 OIG Advisory Opinions do not address these two elements.5 Further, a primary enforcement device for the AKS are actions filed under the False Claims Act (FCA). OIG Advisory Opinions do not express any opinion regarding potential exposure to liability under the FCA.6

As a result of these gaps in guidance, OIG Advisory Opinions do not address, in the context of a JV arrangement, FCA court decisions interpreting the scope of the AKS that find there is no violation of the AKS when all payments are made at fair market value. For example, multiple courts, including a circuit court, have ruled that if fair market value is exchanged, there cannot be any unlawful remuneration exchanged under the AKS and hence no FCA violation in actions asserting the FCA was breached because of an underlying AKS violation.7 Further, a half dozen FCA appellate cases have ruled that if the governing law is ambiguous—such as whether a fair market value payment can be unlawful remuneration under the AKS—and no official governmental guidance exists to warn defendant away from a reasonable interpretation, there cannot be a violation of the FCA.8

Set forth below is the OIG's policy guidance regarding suspect JVs, including its recent guidance in Advisory Opinion 21-18. Also set forth is a detailed discussion of FCA / AKS case law addressing what constitutes unlawful remuneration for purposes of the AKS and, under what circumstances, one can knowingly breach a governmental rule when the governing rule itself is ambiguous, case law the OIG did not consider in rendering its Opinion. What this analysis shows is that, if the current case law is taken into account, rather than the necessarily myopic view the OIG must take, there should not be any legal impediment to properly structured JV arrangements that are based upon fair market value payments when the parties do not have any intent to engage in wrongful conduct. Indeed, in the one case the Department of Justice pursued regarding an alleged suspect contractual JV similar to what the OIG describes in its Advisory Opinion, defendants prevailed at trial.9

OIG's Guidance Regarding JVs

The OIG, in continuous guidance, over 30 years, has expressed concerns regarding JVs, especially where all or most of the business from the JV is derived from one of the JV investors.10 Over this period, neither Congress nor HHS has enacted a law prohibiting this business structure. Courts generally do not provide substantial deference to agency policy statements.11 Similarly, "OIG advisory opinions do not establish rules of decision, and are not to receive judicial deference."12

OIG Fraud Alert

Related to JVs, the OIG published a Special Fraud Alert indicating various features that it considered suspect.13 In the Special Fraud Alert, the OIG conceded that "[o]f course, there may be legitimate reasons to form a joint venture, such as raising necessary investment capital."14 But the OIG also warned that where the intent was not to raise investment capital, or other lawful purpose, but to "lock up a stream of referrals" from investors to compensate them indirectly for their referrals, the arrangement could result in a violation of the AKS.15 The OIG raised the following non-exclusive list of questionable features that could raise red flags that the JV is created for an improper purpose:

Investors are chosen because they are in a position to make referrals.

Investors are expected to make a large number of referrals and may be offered a greater investment opportunity in the JV than those anticipated to make fewer referrals.

Investors may be actively encouraged to make referrals to the JV, and may be encouraged to divest their ownership interest if they fail to sustain an "acceptable" level of referrals.

The JV tracks its sources of referrals, and distributes this information to the investors.

Investors may be required to divest their ownership interest if they cease to practice in the service area, for example, if they move, become disabled or retire.

Investment interests may be nontransferable.

The amount of capital invested by the referral source may be disproportionately small and the returns on investment may be disproportionately large when compared to a typical investment in a new business enterprise.

Referral source investors may invest only a nominal amount, such as $500 to $1,500.

Referral source investors may be permitted to "borrow" the amount of the

"investment" from the entity, and pay it back through deductions from profit distributions, thus eliminating even the need to contribute cash to the partnership.

Investors may be paid extraordinary returns on the investment in comparison with the risk involved, often well over 50 to 100 percent per year.16

OIG Advisory Opinion 21-18

Recently, on November 17, 2021, the OIG issued Advisory Opinion 21-18. Under the contemplated arrangement, a contract therapy services company that provided services at SNFs proposed to enter into a JV with a company that owns SNFs and the JV would provide therapy services to the SNFs.17 The SNF's purchase price for its ownership interest in the JV would be based upon a third-party valuation and be consistent with fair market value.18 The SNF would enter into a management services agreement with the JV to provide the clinical and back-office employees, space and equipment necessary of the JV's operations in exchange for a fee that is consistent with fair market value.19 Distributions to the SNF and therapy company would be proportional to their respective ownership interests in the JV.20 The SNF would not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the JV.21 The JV would not have employees but would lease all clinical and back-office staff from the therapy company.22 Under the arrangement, the SNF would not be required to contract with or make direct referrals to the JV, but it was anticipated that the SNF would do so.23 Further, it was anticipated that at the start of the arrangement, the JV would only do business with the SNF that held an ownership interest in the JV and hence all the JV's revenues would likely be generated through its agreements with the SNFs.24 The JV would bill the SNFs for its services and the SNFs would pay the JV fair market value for the JV's services.25 The SNFs would bill and collect from payors, including federal health care programs.26

The OIG concluded that the proposed arrangement, if undertaken, &ldldquo;would generate prohibited remuneration" under the AKS, "if the requisite intent were present."27 The OIG noted that it "has longstanding and continuing concerns about these types of joint venture arrangements, especially where all or most of the business from the joint venture is derived from one of the joint venture investors."28 The OIG observed that the proposed arrangement presented "a host of concerns, including patient steering, unfair competition, inappropriate utilization, and increased costs to Federal health care programs."29 Specifically, the OIG noted that the SNF would be expanding into a related line of business—therapy services for patients of the SNFs—that would be, at least in the near term, dependent on referrals and business generated by the JV partner, the therapy company.30 The SNF would not actually participate in the operation of the JV but would contract out substantially all of the JV's operations to therapy company.31 The therapy company is an established provider of the same services that the JV would provide.32 And, by creating the JV, the therapy company agrees to forego a portion of the profit that it would realize if it provided those services directly (as it currently did), while providing the SNF the opportunity to share in profits (assuming the venture is profitable).33 As a result, the OIG reasoned that "there is a significant risk that the Proposed Arrangement would be used as a vehicle to: (i) reward the [SNF] for directing Federal health care program and other business to [the therapy company]; (ii) lock in that referral stream to [the therapy company]; and (iii) block out potential competitor therapy services providers."34

The AKS

The AKS prohibits persons from paying or soliciting remuneration to induce another to refer business reimbursed under a federal health care program. Specifically, the statute prohibits any type of payment that is "knowingly and willfully" intended to induce someone to refer federal health care program patients, or to order goods or services reimbursable under such programs.35

To establish an AKS violation, "a person or corporation must (1) offer or pay any remuneration (2) to induce another person to refer an individual to a person for the furnishing or arranging for the furnishing of any item or service for which payment may be made in whole or in part under a Federal health care program, and (3) do so knowingly and willfully."36 AKS violations are classified as felonies, and are punishable by fines of up to $100,000 and imprisonment for up to 10 years.37

In determining whether there is a possible violation of the AKS regarding the proposed transaction, there are two key elements for analysis. First, whether "remuneration" is being exchanged between the SNF and the JV, the JV and the therapy company, or the SNF and the therapy company. Second, if so, whether the remuneration allegedly paid is made "knowingly and willfully" in violation of the AKS.

Remuneration Under the AKS

Plaintiff must establish the payment of unlawful "remuneration" to prove an AKS violation. The Medicare Act broadly defines "remuneration" as "transfers of items or services for free or for other than fair market value,"38 and one appellate court, in Bingham v. HCA, Inc., recently ruled that this definition of remuneration indicates that fair market value transactions do not breach the AKS.39

Specifically, in Bingham, the 11th Circuit noted that an AKS violation "requires that there be 'remuneration' offered or paid in the transaction at issue."40 In Bingham, the plaintiff claimed that defendant violated the AKS by providing sweetheart deals to certain physicians who leased space in medical office buildings the defendant developed in exchange for patient referrals from these physicians.41 In defining remuneration, the court looked to Black's Law Dictionary, which construes "remuneration" in pertinent part as "[p]ayment; compensation."42 Compensation, in turn, "cannot be given unless some sort of benefit is conferred."43 In light of these definitions, remuneration is only provided when there is a benefit and "the value of a benefit can only be quantified by reference to its fair market value."44 The court also noted that this "understanding of 'remuneration' is supported by the definition of 'remuneration' in 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7a(i)(6), which relates to civil monetary penalties in connection with medical fraud."45 The court noted that although this definition of remuneration is in a different section of the statute, "it also defines 'remuneration' to include the 'transfer[] of items or services for free or for other than fair market value' and thus is consistent with our view of the correct definition."46

Given the dictionary definition of remuneration and its definition in a related statutory provision, the court concluded that "the issue of fair market value is not limited to" defendant's safe harbor defense, "but is rather something [plaintiff] must address in order to show that [the defendant] offered or paid remuneration to physician tenants."47 The court affirmed the district court's grant of summary judgment because the relator did not show that any of the arrangements conferred any benefit in excess of fair market value.48

Knowing or Willful Conduct under the AKS

As a long series of cases hold, to establish that defendants knowingly and willfully paid remuneration to induce referrals, the plaintiff must establish, at a minimum, that defendants knew that their conduct is wrongful.49

A defendant does not violate the AKS by merely desiring to obtain referrals from a business arrangement that is designed for other purposes.50

Courts have identified multiple factors that specify when defendants do not act with unlawful intent. For example, several AKS cases illustrate that where defendants operate in good faith, participate in common industry practices, and engage in actions that are consistent with legitimate business purposes, there is no violation of the AKS.51

Application of the AKS to Facts Underlying the OIG's Advisory Opinion

As noted, when FCA case law construing the AKS is taken into account, the conclusions underlying the OIG's Advisory Opinion are fundamentally undermined. This is because when fair market value is exchanged, there is no unlawful remuneration under the AKS. Moreover, when one relies upon a reasonable interpretation of law—such as the 11th Circuit's ruling that payments at fair market value do not violate the AKS—there can be no FCA violation, let alone an AKS violation, which has a more stringent intent requirement, unless there is official governmental guidance to warn a defendant away from its reasonable interpretation. That is, if the current case law is taken into account, rather than the constricted universe of material that the OIG is confined to consider, there should not be any legal impediment to properly structured JV arrangements that are based upon fair market value payments when the parties do not have any intent to engage in wrongful conduct.

No Remuneration Exists

When all payments will be at fair market value, there is not unlawful remuneration under the AKS.

Under the Medicare Act and some FCA / AKS court decisions, the payment of fair market value does not constitute remuneration under the AKS.52 If there is no remuneration being exchanged for purposes of the AKS, there cannot be a violation of the AKS.

No Unlawful Intent

As with FCA case law, another issue the OIG does not consider as part of its Advisory Opinion is the parties' intent. But aside from no remuneration being present, there is no unlawful intent under FCA case law, let alone the AKS. This is true for at least two reasons.

First, courts rule that defendants do not knowingly submit false claims when they act within a reasonable interpretation of what is, at most, an ambiguous law and when there is no official governmental guidance, such as a court of appeals decision or binding agency determination, which would warn defendants away from their reasonable interpretation.53

Here JV partners would be able to demonstrate that they could not act with the requisite scienter to violate the AKS because they have a reasonable interpretation of the law in light of Bingham and the Medicare Act's definition of remuneration that any payments set at fair market value do not constitute unlawful remuneration under the AKS. Further, they would be able to assert that there is no "official" governmental guidance to warn them away from their reasonable interpretation. Courts generally rule, in FCA actions, that to constitute official governmental guidance, the guidance must be from an appellate court decision or a binding agency pronouncement.54 OIG policy statements, such as Special Fraud Alerts or Bulletins, are not binding agency precedent.55 Thus, until Congress enacts a statute prohibiting these types of arrangements, or HHS promulgates a regulation, or appellate courts reject the position of those entering into these types of JVs that fair market value transactions do not breach the AKS, JV partners exchanging fair market value should have a dispositive defense.56

Second, providers entering into JVs also potentially have meritorious arguments that they are not acting with the requisite scienter to breach the AKS because when the arrangement is at fair market value, reflect common industry arrangements, are consistent with common industry practices, courts typically find no violation of the AKS.57 Potential steps the parties identified in the Advisory Opinion may undertake to further manifest that they have no intent to violate the AKS include ensuring that the proposed JV does not require that the SNF refer business to the JV; the SNF owner's investment is not contingent upon the SNF referring any business to the JV; the SNF investor's ownership interest in the JV will not be reduced if any referrals fall below any targeted amount; the SNF owner's investment will not be nominal; the SNF investors will not borrow the amount of its investment from other investors in the JV; all items and services related to the JV will be paid at fair market value, and any return the SNF investor makes will be proportional to the capital invested in the JV.

Conclusion

Oddly, as part of the Advisory Opinion process, the OIG is compelled to ignore the very case law that demonstrates that its Opinion is mistaken. When that case law is considered and followed, it appears that there should not be any legal impediment to properly structured JV arrangements that are based upon fair market value payments when the parties do not have any intent to engage in wrongful conduct.

