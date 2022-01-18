ARTICLE

Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

Week in Review Highlight of the Week:

This week, the Supreme Court issued rulings on CMS's COVID-19 vaccination rule and OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard. Read more about these decisions and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

Event Notices

January 25, 2022: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a public meeting of the National Institute of Dental & Craniofacial Research's National Advisory Dental and Craniofacial Research Council. The meeting agenda will include a Report of the Director, NICDR, and concept clearances.

II. Congressional Hearings

U.S. Senate

On January 11, 2022, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) held a hearing entitled, Addressing New Variants: A Federal Perspective on the COVID-19 Response. Witnesses present included: Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Anthony Fauci, MD, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health; Janet Woodcock, MD, Acting Commissioner, United States Food and Drug Administration; and Dawn O'Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, United States Department of Health and Human Services.

On January 12, 2022, the Senate HELP Committee held an executive session on Various Nominations, including the nomination of Robert Califf to be Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Health and Human Services. The Committee supported Dr. Califf by a vote of 13-8, with six Republicans and two Democrats opposed to his confirmation.

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On January 10, 2022, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report entitled, Opioid Use Disorder: Opportunities to Improve Assessments of State Opioid Response Grant Program. The State Opioid Response (SOR) grant program provides grants to help address the negative effects of the opioid crisis, including overdose deaths. Through the program, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded nearly $5.2 billion since 2018 to states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories for opioid-use disorder (OUD) prevention, treatment, and recovery support services. This report examines how SAMHSA assesses the grant program, among other things.

On January 13, 2022, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) published a presentation entitled, CBO's Model of New Drug Development. Chris Adams, an analyst in CBO's Health Analysis Division, described CBO's model of new drug development, which is intended to help the Congress understand the effect that legislative proposals would have on the development of new drugs. CBO uses the model to produce alternatives to elasticity estimates presented in the literature.

IV. Other Health Policy News

On January 10, 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration announced it is requiring insurance companies and group health plans to cover the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests, so people with private health coverage can get them for free starting January 15th. The new coverage requirement means that most consumers with private health coverage can go online or to a pharmacy or store, buy a test, and either get it paid for up front by their health plan, or get reimbursed for the cost by submitting a claim to their plan. This requirement incentivizes insurers to cover these costs up front and ensures individuals do not need an order from their health care provider to access these tests for free. More information on this requirement can be found here.

On January 10, 2022, HHS announced that HRSA has updated comprehensive preventive care and screening guidelines for women and for infants, children, and adolescents. Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), certain group health plans and insurance issuers must provide coverage with no out-of-pocket cost for preventive health services within these HRSA-supported comprehensive guidelines. Among a number of updates, for the first time the guidelines will require such group health plans and insurance plans to provide coverage without a co-pay or deductible for double electric breast pumps. HHS is also releasing a new report from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) highlighting how the ACA has increased access to preventive care for millions of Americans, including vaccinations, contraception, and cancer screening. The ASPE report estimates that more than 150 million people with private insurance, including 58 million women and 37 million children, are receiving preventive services with no cost-sharing, as required by the ACA. More information on this announcement can be found here.

On January 11, 2022, CMS released a proposed National Coverage Determination (NCD) decision memorandum for monoclonal antibodies directed against amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The proposed National Coverage Determination would cover FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies that target amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease through coverage with evidence development (CED) – which means that FDA-approved drugs in this class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. Note that Aduhelm™ (aducanumab) is currently the only monoclonal antibody directed against amyloid beta approved by the FDA for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The proposed National Coverage Determination is open to public comment for 30 days. More information on this action can be found here.

On January 13, 2022, CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure issued a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court's decisions on CMS's vaccination standard rule and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standar The Supreme Court issued an 5-4 opinion upholding the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) COVID-19 Health Care Staff Vaccination interim final rule with comment period (IFC), acknowledging that the rule aligns with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) mission to protect patient safety and health. The Supreme Court also issued an opinion blocking the Biden Administration from enforcing its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) on employee COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for employers with 100 or more employees. More information on these actions can be found here.

On January 14, 2022, as a result of the continued consequences of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra renewed the determination that a that a public health emergency exists and has existed since January 27, 2020, nationwide. More information on this action can be found here.

