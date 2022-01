ARTICLE

The Mintz Health Law team celebrates 2022 by sharing their health law–focused resolutions. Listen to how the team is resolving to apply the lessons learned from the pandemic, their industry insight, and their knowledge of state and federal government priorities and actions to help clients and colleagues thrive in 2022 and beyond.

