Yesterday, on January 11, 2022, Governor Phil Murphy issued Executive Order No. 280, reinstating the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency for the State of New Jersey which had been previously terminated. This action comes as a result of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Following the enactment of Executive Order No. 280, Governor Murphy issued an additional Executive Order extending and reinstating previous Executive Orders geared at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and strengthening the State's healthcare system's response at combatting the virus. Specifically, Executive Order No. 281 reinstates Executive Orders Nos. 111, 112, and 207 back into full force and effect, and continues the effectiveness of Executive Orders Nos. 251, 252, 253, 264, and 271 as well as certain regulatory actions taken by the Executive branch departments and agencies in response to COVID-19, including various administrative orders, directives, and waivers. The State, however, did not extend the immunity related to the COVID-19 response bestowed by Executive Order No. 112.

As required under the Emergency Health Powers Act, this most recent Public Health Emergency will expire 30 days from its declaration, unless otherwise extended by the Governor.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.