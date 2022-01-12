On January 5, 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address, outlining in broad strokes her policy and fiscal agenda for the upcoming year. Governor Hochul's 2022 State of the State book and press release are linked here for you.

The Governor's address highlighted her historic rise as the first female Governor of the State of New York, and was the first State of the State Address given in the Assembly Chamber in more than a decade. She spoke of working with the State Legislature and local elected officials, emphasizing that the days of not doing so were over. The Governor called for a number of significant investments, including but not limited to spending $10 billion to boost the state's health care workforce by 20% in the next five years; accelerating the $1.2 billion middle class tax cut; investing $1 billion to bring affordable broadband to New Yorkers; promoting a Jails to Jobs initiative; investing $500 million in offshore wind projects; tripling the investment in community-based gun violence prevention; launching a new five-year housing plan; and expanding access to affordable childcare.

Outlined below are the proposals that were identified as the Governor's State of the State priorities for State Fiscal Year 2022-23, which are described in greater detail in her 2022 State of the State book. We expect that some of these proposals may be implemented administratively, while others will be pursued either through legislation or as part of the Governor's budget proposal that is expected to be released on or before January 19.

After Governor Hochul submits her Executive Budget, the State Legislature will hold hearings on the proposed budget in February, followed by the Governor's proposal of 21-day and 30-day amendments to her budget and the State Legislature's release of its One-House budget proposals by mid-March, and culminating in final budget passage around April 1.

If you have any questions regarding these proposals, please do not hesitate to reach out to any member of the Albany Manatt team at 518-431-6700.

Proposals in Governor Hochul's 2022 State of the State Agenda

1. Rebuild our healthcare economy to provide care for more New Yorkers

a) Rebuild and grow the Healthcare Workforce by 20% over the next five years

b) Retain the existing Healthcare Workforce

c) Advancing health equity: Expand the reach of our Healthcare Workforce through digital innovation

d) Advancing health equity: Close New York's coverage gap by making affordable coverage available to all

e) Advancing health equity: Ensure all mothers in New York get the care they need

f) Advancing health equity: Enable all New Yorkers to age with dignity and independence

g) Support more New Yorkers with stronger addiction, suicide, mental health, and domestic violence services

2. Protect public safety and take strong action against gun violence

a) Stop crime and violence: Strengthen proven law enforcement strategies

b) Stop crime and violence: Strengthen proven community-based programs

3. Invest in New York's people

a) Provide meaningful tax relief for small businesses and the middle class

b) Give New Yorkers job skills, access, and protections

c) Launch "Jails to Jobs": a program to improve re-entry into the workforce and reduce recidivism

d) Support the agriculture workforce and improve the food supply chain

e) Protect New York's consumers and improve financial health

4. Invest in New York's communities

a) Enact a new transportation plan that prioritizes critical projects throughout the State

b) Reconnect neighborhoods, particularly in communities of color

c) Invest in commercial corridors and waterfronts

d) Invest in health and clean tech research infrastructure

e) Expand transit networks and eliminate rail deserts in New York City

f) Promote economic development that strengthens leading industries and revitalizes communities

g) Bring affordable broadband to New Yorkers and transform the State's digital infrastructure with over $1 billion in new investments

5. Make New York's housing system more affordable, equitable and stable

a) Launch a new, comprehensive 5-year housing plan

b) Promote housing affordability by expanding the housing supply

c) Expand housing access and equity to keep more New Yorkers in homes

d) Direct action to meet the homelessness crisis

6. Make New York a national leader in climate action and green jobs

a) Accelerate the renewable energy economy to protect climate health and create jobs

b) Decarbonize New York's buildings

c) Accelerate New York's adoption of electric, zero-emissions vehicles

d) Protect New York's environment and improve our community spaces

7. Rebuild New York's school system and reimagine higher education

a) Increase support for educators and children

b) Rebuild the academic and school mental health supports worsened by the pandemic

c) Help two-thirds of New Yorkers earn a post-secondary degree by 2030

d) Transform SUNY into a nation-leading public higher education system

8. Advance New York's place as a national equity model

a) Ensure gender equity and equal rights

b) Promote anti-hate, racial equity, and justice for all New Yorkers

c) Build on New York's nation-leading support for minority-and women-owned businesses

d) Protect New York's LGBTQIA+ community

e) Strengthen immigrant services

f) Boost local veterans' programs

9. Make critical reforms to restore New Yorkers' faith in their government

a) Enact a two-term limit - and ban outside income - for statewide elected officials

b) Replace JCOPE with an effective watchdog

c) Strengthen ethics requirements for local officials

d) Enact a State-level voting rights act

e) Make voting easier by lowering the voter registration deadline to 10 days before an election

f) Require polling locations on college campuses

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.