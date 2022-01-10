ARTICLE

Welcome back to Vandenack Weaver's Legal Visionaries as we launch our first episode in the Healthcare Law series. Our guest this week is Stephanie Sharp, a healthcare law attorney with Vandenack Weaver. Listen in as she talks to our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver about the changes to expect in the healthcare law sector. Will technology continue to play an important role? What's happening with transparent pricing? Will there be Stark and Anti-Kickback reform? What role will state and federal governments play? And of course, what will be the lasting impact of Covid-19 on healthcare delivery? Tune in to hear from these experts.

Originally published August 31, 2021

