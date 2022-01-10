Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

On this episode of Health Care Beat, we continue our special series focused on Seyfarth's publication, The Future of Health Care in the US: What a Post-Pandemic Health Care System Could Look Like (Second Edition). Jesse Coleman, a partner in the firm's Commercial Litigation practice and co-chair of the Health Care, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals group, along with Drew del Junco, an associate in the Commercial Litigation practice, join host Adam Laughton to discuss the chapter they authored on the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) and its impact on the fight against COVID-19. In addition to other important topics, our guests provide insight into interpretations of the PREP Act, both from the courts and the US Department of Health and Human Services, through various amendments and advisory opinions issued since the beginning of the pandemic.