Seyfarth is pleased to announce the completion of its inaugural Health Care Institute (HCI), an internal certification program for attorneys interested in developing the skills necessary for future professional and client development in the health care space. Led by several of the firm's top health law practitioners, this ten-session virtual series covered a wide range of industry-specific topics including:
- Overview of the Modern Health Care Delivery Infrastructure (Instructors: Chris DeMeo, Leon Rodriguez)
- Basics of Health Care Payment (Instructors: Jonathan Braunstein, Benjamin Conley, Kathy Josephson)
- Health Care Fraud | False Claims Act, Stark/Anti-Kickback Rules | Private Insurance Fraud (Instructors: Jesse Coleman, Leon Rodriguez)
- Health Care Transactions & Private Equity (Instructors: Ofer Lion, Suzanne Saxman)
- HIPAA and Related State Laws (Instructors: Jennifer Kraft, Adam Laughton, Leon Rodriguez)
- Industry Sector Regulatory Overview (Instructors: Chris DeMeo, Cynthia Mitchell, Jamaica Szeliga)
- Implementing Compliance Plans (Instructors: Sheryl Tatar Dacso, Adam Laughton)
- Health Care Facility and Provider Licensing Certification (Instructor: Leon Rodriguez)
- Issue Spotting: Non-Health Law Issues for Health Care Lawyers (Instructors: Jonathan Braunstein, Christina Cerasale, Kristin McGurn)
- Medical Staff and Credentialing: Privileges and Immunities (Instructor: Jesse Coleman)
Cynthia Mitchell, co-chair of Seyfarth's Health Care group, partner in the firm's Real Estate department, chair of the Lawyer Development Committee in New York, and HCI instructor commented, "We are thrilled to have been able to offer this comprehensive in-house training to our attorneys at all levels. HCI has provided them with a foundation of knowledge they can use to grow their practices while also expanding services available to current and future health care clients." In total, 38 HCI participants received certification upon completion of the program.
