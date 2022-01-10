Seyfarth is pleased to announce the completion of its inaugural Health Care Institute (HCI), an internal certification program for attorneys interested in developing the skills necessary for future professional and client development in the health care space. Led by several of the firm's top health law practitioners, this ten-session virtual series covered a wide range of industry-specific topics including:

Cynthia Mitchell, co-chair of Seyfarth's Health Care group, partner in the firm's Real Estate department, chair of the Lawyer Development Committee in New York, and HCI instructor commented, "We are thrilled to have been able to offer this comprehensive in-house training to our attorneys at all levels. HCI has provided them with a foundation of knowledge they can use to grow their practices while also expanding services available to current and future health care clients." In total, 38 HCI participants received certification upon completion of the program.

