self

This episode of OnAir: Health Care is the first in a series on the opioid epidemic in the U.S. Akin Gump health care senior policy advisor Matthew Hittle and consultant Dr. Mario Ramirez welcome Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof, which is working to change addiction treatment.

Among the topics covered:

Collaborative care in addiction treatment.

Teaching medical students about addiction.

Standardizing treatment for addiction.

Download PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.