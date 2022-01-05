United States:
Podcast - The Opioid Epidemic I: Addiction And Treatment
05 January 2022
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
This episode of OnAir: Health Care is the
first in a series on the opioid epidemic in the U.S. Akin Gump
health care senior policy advisor Matthew Hittle and
consultant Dr. Mario Ramirez welcome Gary Mendell,
founder and CEO of Shatterproof, which is working to change
addiction treatment.
Among the topics covered:
- Collaborative care in addiction treatment.
- Teaching medical students about addiction.
- Standardizing treatment for addiction.
