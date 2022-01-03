On December 29, 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released the "Guidance for the Interim Final Rule – Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Omnibus COVID-19 Health Care Staff Vaccinations." The interim final rule was published on November 5, 2021.

This guidance provides important information on implementation and enforcement, as well as guidelines to assess and maintain compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination requirements for healthcare workers at facilities participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, which include:

Long Term Care and Skilled Nursing Facilities (nursing homes)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospice

Hospitals

Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities

Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICFs/IID)

Home Health Agencies

Comprehensive Outpatient Rehabilitation Facilities

Critical Access Hospitals

Outpatient Physical Therapy

Community Mental Health Centers

Home Infusion Therapy

Rural Health Clinics/Federally Qualified Health Centers

End Stage Renal Dialysis Facilities

The overall and provider-specific guidance can be found here.

