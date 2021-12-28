ARTICLE

Some might have the mistaken impression that State AGs rarely delve into health related cases, believing them to be largely preempted by the FDA. However, these days there is little doubt that the Attorneys General are able to wield their Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practice laws with considerable weight in the health realm. As the Tobacco, Opioids, and now vaping health crises have developed, State AGs have been at the forefront to put a stop to marketing practices and obtain redress for those harms. The past several weeks we have seen interesting State AG developments as they have continued targeting individuals in their health enforcement actions.

