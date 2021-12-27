Oracle announced that Larry Ellison (Oracle's Chairman and Chief Technology Officer) that "Working together, Cerner and Oracle have the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information—enabling them to make better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes." The December 20, 2021 announcement entitled "Oracle Buys Cerner" included these comments:

With this acquisition, Oracle's corporate mission expands to assume the responsibility to provide our overworked medical professionals with a new generation of easier-to-use digital tools that enable access to information via a hands-free voice interface to secure cloud applications. This new generation of medical information systems promises to lower the administrative workload burdening our medical professionals, improve patient privacy and outcomes, and lower overall healthcare costs.

Interesting development for Oracle as it expands its footprint!

