On December 9, join Partner T. Reed Stephens for a panel titled "Enforcement Trends in Health Care Law - Lessons Learned in 2021" during PLI's Hot Topics in Health Care Law 2021. The panel will cover the following topics:
- Updates on DOJ Enforcement Authorities in 2022
- EHRs, the DOJ, and the False Claims Act
- Examining Recent Caselaw Interpreting False Claims Act Liability
- Developments in Anti-Kickback Statute Enforcement
- New Trends in the Use of Medicare/Medicaid Enrollment Criteria for Administrative Enforcement
Learn more and register here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.