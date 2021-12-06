Strategic Restructuring for the Future: Exploring How Hospices Are Using Joint Ventures, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Service Diversification to Transform

Change, transformation, disruption: whatever you want to call it, it's happening in the hospice industry over the next 5 years. It is unquestionable that the carve-in to Medicare Advantage, the rise of value-based care and steady market consolidation is changing the playing field. How do hospices respond? In this series, we explore how hospices are and can restructure their businesses. We discuss the opportunities and limits of different models: palliative care, affiliations for payor contracting or the more transformative change brought through a merger or acquisition. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, hospices can explore new ways of being. We are excited to guide you on this road and hope these conversations help as you explore these important questions within your organization and determine your best path into the future.

Today's Episode: Think Before You Sign - Five Key Insights for VBID and Managed Care Contracts

Private payor contracts will define future revenue for hospices. Whether it be Medicare Advantage Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) contracts for hospice services or for upstream non-hospice services (palliative and supportive care), the rules of the road will be defined by what hospices negotiate with payors. In this episode, Husch Blackwell's Meg Pekarske and Andrew Brenton unpack five takeaways learned in working with hospices on their managed care contracts. We hope you enjoy the conversation and thanks for listening.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.