In light of the two federal cases in which injunctions were granted against CMS mandatory vaccination mandates, CMS issued new FAQ's stating that "While CMS remains confident in its authority to protect the health and safety of patients in facilities funded by the Medicare and Medicaid programs, it has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of this rule pending future developments in the litigation."

This is another difficult development for providers that are navigating COVID surges, state orders banning mandatory vaccination, federal orders requiring them and staffing shortages.

https://www.cms.gov/files/document/cms-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-...

